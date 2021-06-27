All four playoff teams from District 26-5A dominated this year’s all-district baseball team that was finally made official once Dripping Springs’ season came to an end in the Region-IV finals.
Kerrville Tivy, along with the Tigers, Alamo Heights and New Braunfels Canyon placed six representatives apiece on the honor team for a total of 24 spots among 37 players so selected.
Antlers named to the first team are senior pitcher Coleson Abel, senior shortstop Walker Grimes and sophomore outfielder Eric Tenery.
Senior Fisher Roberts at first base, senior Cooper Duennenberg at second and sophomore Kale Lackey in the outfield were named to the second team.
Honorable mention status was earned by seniors Travis White and Jack Patterson.
Tivy was struggling at 3-7 at one point in district play before going on a 5-1 tear down the stretch which included two regular season-ending must-wins over Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs. The Antlers eventually finished 15-18 overall after being bounced in bidistrict by Cedar Park.
New Braunfels Canyon lost in the first round to regional champion Leander Rouse which bettered Dripping Springs in this year’s regional final to advance to state. The Tigers had to beat league rival Alamo Heights in the third round.
Among other district members San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial has four players on the coach’s squad split evenly between two first and two second teamers. Champion has three, including two on first team. Buda Johnson has two first teamers, Kyle Lehman has three on the second unit and Seguin one.
Among superlatives is District MVP Austin Stracener of New Braunfels Canyon, Newcomer of the Year Jordan Ballin of Champion and Coach of the Year James Blair of New Braunfels Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.