The Hill Country Arts Foundation is offering a fun and creative mosaic workshop with concrete sculptor Stephanie Shroyer from Schulenburg, Texas.
Shroyer shows her work at the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair here on the grounds of HCAF and she has a large following of admirers of her work.
On Feb. 26, you can learn the art of mosaics with this talented artist. In this workshop for beginners and intermediate students, you will learn to make mosaics that can be used outdoors or in.
Have you been collecting interesting rocks or shells, beads, old broken bits of jewelry? Try your hand at exploring mixed media to ceate your work of art. There are different patterns available for this workshop, so sign up now so your base piece can be prepared. Perhaps an address plaque? A table top? See our website at www. hcaf.com for more information.
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation workshops are offered across a wide range of arts so you are sure to find a medium that suits your interests.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 to 2. HCAF is located at 120 Point Theater Rd. in Ingram, Texas. Call for information at (830) 367-5121.
