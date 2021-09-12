Playhouse 2000 announced the election of two new members to the board of directors, Dana A. Williams and Lynn Niles.
Williams is the director of Community Engagement for the H. E. Butt Foundation, focusing on their work in Real County. She received her degree in human services from Shorter University in Rome, Ga., holds a certification in Non-Profit Management from the University of Texas, and is Six Sigma certified. Her volunteer work includes serving on the board of directors for Leakey ISD Education Foundation and performing in various community theaters since 2001. You may have seen her on stage at Playhouse 2000.
Niles is broker associate at Century 21 - The Hills Realty with three decades in real estate. She received her BA in economics from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, followed by an MBA in finance. On the local level she has held each office at the Kerrville Board of Realtors and was named 2019 Realtor of the Year.
On the State level, Niles has served on the Faculty Assessment Committee, the Professional Standards Committee, and on the State Board of Directors. She also has volunteered at the Kroc Center and First United Methodist Church.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville’s Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
