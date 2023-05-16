Join the Hill Country Preppers on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. for a fun and challenging interactive discussion of a variety of "What If" scenarios.
Are you prepared for any of the hundreds of things that happen to thousands of people every day in America?
What do you carry in your pocket or purse that can save your life? We aren't just talking weapons. Do you practice situational awareness? Would you know what to do if (fill in the blank)?
The Preppers will meet again at Buzzie's BBQ, 213 Schreiner St. in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.