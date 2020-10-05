KISD board extends Foust’s contract, tacks on extra year

Kerrville Independent School District trustees held a special meeting on Monday mostly in closed session to complete their annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust.
Foust, who had been at the helm of the district since 2017, passed the evaluation with only positive things noted in his performance review.
“Generally, they (trustees) said they were very pleased with how we’ve been handling everything through the COVID crisis, and with the communication to them and to the community,” Foust said afterward. “They said they appreciated the effort and how students successfully have continued to learn.”
The annual evaluation is a policy adhered to by the board and superintendent, beginning with each trustee receiving blank evaluation forms and questions to answer, and a deadline to complete them.
Board President Curtis Finley then received the other six completed forms to add to his own; and on Monday night trustees discussed privately among themselves the responses they had given.
Foust joined the meeting after about an hour; and took part in that discussion, to give explanations or to answer questions, if trustees had any.
Trustees emerged from closed session about 20 minutes later.
In open session they voted 7-0 to approve their evaluation of Foust; and then voted 7-0 to extend Foust’s contract by one extra year to Dec. 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.