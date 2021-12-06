Get into the holiday spirit at HCAF.
Come by and see the beautiful work made by artists and craftsman from the Hill Country. Attendees will find unique hand-crafted creations made in Texas, including home decor, fiber art and clothing, trend-setting jewelry, stylish pottery, original wall art, and holiday gift items galore.
Do you have someone on your list that is hard to buy for? The Art Mart artisans and crafters continually create high-quality, unique gifts that are sure to be a hit for years to come. From whimsical to country, contemporary to casual, you will find the finest collection of affordable crafts in the region. Not just another ordinary craft show, it's a holiday marketplace with a great selection of handcrafted art.
“This is the 11th year of Art Mart and we are so pleased to have a great array of work to show the public,” says Rosanne Thrall, Visual Arts director at HCAF. “It is a great place to shop for something original and hand-made.”
The gallery will be filled with wonderful goodies for Christmas giving. “We are excited about offering shoppers alternatives to the usual Christmas gift ideas,” says Thrall, “with many one-of-a kind pieces at the show.”
The HCAF Duncan-McAshan Gallery at the Point is located at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information regarding ArtMart or other visual arts programs, call (830) 367-5121.
