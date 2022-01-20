The Republican Women of Kerr County will kick off 2022 with their January General Meeting on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Inn of the Hills Bluebonnet Room.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Waldrip will update the community on the ongoing “Battle at the Border.”
The “Battle at the Border” January meeting will see Sheriff Leitha providing those in attendance with an update of his first year in office, along with future plans for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Jason Waldrip recently retired from the DPS Criminal Investigation Division. Captain Waldrip was hired by the sheriff shortly thereafter to supervise the newly created Special Operations Division. The SOD will oversee and work human smuggling, human trafficking, narcotic trafficking, prostitution, and the newly formed KCSO Special Response Team, among several other tasks.
Captain Waldrip will inform attendees how the current border crisis is impacting Kerr County. He will expand on recent major crime busts, strains this is placing on the Sheriff’s Office, various agencies the KCSO is working with, and more.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance by emailing RWKCreservations@ gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Registration is $20 per person.
