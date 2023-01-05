The City of Kerrville announced candidate application packets became available Tuesday, Jan. 3, for persons interested in running on the May 6, 2023 ballot for a place on the Kerrville City Council.

A candidate application packet for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the City Secretary Office at City Hall, 701 Main St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note, Monday, Jan. 16, is a holiday and City Hall will be closed.

