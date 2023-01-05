The City of Kerrville announced candidate application packets became available Tuesday, Jan. 3, for persons interested in running on the May 6, 2023 ballot for a place on the Kerrville City Council.
A candidate application packet for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the City Secretary Office at City Hall, 701 Main St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note, Monday, Jan. 16, is a holiday and City Hall will be closed.
The first day for filing an application is Wednesday, Jan. 18 and the last time to file is Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Candidate packets will be available for persons interested in being a candidate for Councilmember Place One or Councilmember Place Two.
In accordance with the city charter, any person who is a registered voter of the city and lawfully qualifies may file an application for a place on the ballot for the May 6, 2023 election for city council. Qualifications are listed in the Texas Election Code and the Kerrville City Charter.
Candidates are elected and new elected members assume office without party or partisan mark or designation, elected at large, and serve a two-year term. The candidate’s name and place for which he/she is filing must be affixed by the city secretary at the time of issuance of the application and petition. Such application must include a filing fee of $100; however, the filing fee will be waived where the petition includes the signatures of not less than 100 qualified and registered voters of the city.
Roman Garcia currently holds the position of Councilmember Place One, and Kim Clarkson currently holds the position of Councilmember Place Two.
For information regarding the city election, contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.