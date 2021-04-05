Beckman picked for HCAAUW scholarship

The Hill Country American Association of University Women announced the selection of a recipient for their 2021 Scholarship Award.
The recipient of the club award for 2021 is Allyson Beckman of the Fredericksburg area.
She is in her second year at Mary Hardin-Baylor University in Belton, Texas where she is studying for her Master of Occupational Therapy degree.
The AAUW is the nation's leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls.
Hill Country Scholarship awards are based on academic work, honors and awards, commitment to applicants’ field of study, and activities in the community or chosen field.
