Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List. To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
The following local students were named to the roster of high-achieving students for the 2020 fall term:
Center Point
• Maria Martinez, President's List;
• Jacqueline Sneed, Dean's List;
• Kristina Tuschak, Dean's List;
• Jessica Velasco, Dean's List;
• Nadja Werner, President's List.
Ingram
• Keene Cabahug, President's List;
• Avery Crider, Dean's List;
• McKenna Hall, President's List;
• Jalyn Otterman, Dean's List;
• Keely Oyadomari, Dean's List;
• Jacob Patterson, Dean's List;
• Brandi Yarbrough, President's List.
Kerrville
• Kamryn Ash, Dean's List;
• Kaitlyn Boerner, President's List;
• Brooke Byer, Dean's List;
• Emily Cardenas, Dean's List;
• Charles Deemer, Dean's List;
• Andrew Deleon, Dean's List;
• Alysia Dennett, President's List;
• Grant Ehlinger, Dean's List;
• Kaysi Garrett, President's List;
• Brittany Geer, President's List;
• Sebastian Gonzalez, President's List;
• Beth Ham, Dean's List;
• Roy Henry, Dean's List;
• Josline Hernandez, Dean's List;
• Julie Huffman, President's List;
• Carlee Igau, Dean's List;
• Benjamin Kasberg, Dean's List;
• Adalee Kovar, Dean's List;
• Alexander Lesley, President's List;
• Wren Lovett, President's List;
• Daniel May, Dean's List;
• Greyson McMurray, President's List;
• Caeden Moody, President's List;
• Macaleigh Moody, Dean's List;
• Cathylee Nair, Dean's List;
• Matthew Nelson, Dean's List;
• Esequiel Ortiz, Dean's List;
• Penelope Raymond, Dean's List;
• Cole Reed, Dean's List;
• Karen Robinson, President's List;
• Justin Rodriguez, President's List;
• Mikaela Rodriguez, Dean's List;
• Trevor Sanders, Dean's List;
• Sarah Shodrock, President's List;
• Andrew Soule, President's List;
• Christine Stevens, Dean's List;
• Trevor Stewart, President's List;
• Ryan Ticknor, Dean's List;
• Alyssa Viera, Dean's List;
• Lane Willis, Dean's List;
• Connor Wingard, President's List;
• James Yarbro, Dean's List.
Mountain Home
• Tess Brown, Dean's List;
• Jenna Ziemelis, Dean's List.
