The City of Kerrville is currently taking applications for the following boards:
• Building Board of Adjustments and Appeals;
• Main Street Advisory Board;
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The city secretary's office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year. Persons interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying.
Applications are available online on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.
Completed applications should be e-mailed to the city secretary's office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx. gov or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina atkesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
