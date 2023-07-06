City announces Rio Monte Drive partially closed

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, Rio Monte Drive will be partially closed as the City of Kerrville and G5 Utilities begin the relocation of a sewer line that currently runs diagonally across the new Public Safety Facility site at Rio Monte Drive and Clearwater Paseo.
The partial closure is expected to last three weeks, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate travel routes during this time.
