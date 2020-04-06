Ingram planning sewer system expansion

Approximately 124 households in the northwest side of Ingram will soon be connected to wastewater lines. Construction is expected to begin as early as October 2020 in the area along Junction Highway that lies between Moore Street on the west and Josephine Street on the east.
The project will cost $4.7 million, but 80 percent of the project will be funded with a United States Department of Agriculture grant.
According to City Manager Mark Bosma, this is exciting news.
“With a complete wastewater system in place, Ingram will have the proper infrastructure for future population growth and economic development. It is also better for our environment. With most of the city being on a wastewater system instead of septic, there will be far less wastewater runoff in the Guadalupe River,” he said.
Bosma continued: “The best part is that this project will come at such a minimal cost to taxpayers. It’s an incredible return for the residents and city in general.”
The City of Ingram has contracted with SWG Engineering, LLC, to complete Phase III of the Ingram Wastewater Improvement System. SWG, a civil engineering firm based out of South Texas, has a long-standing history of delivering quality engineering services to the city since 2005.
According to Randall Winston, principal engineer, Phase I began in March 2009. Wastewater lines were installed in the most populated area of Ingram, and about 307 dwellings were connected to the new wastewater system. Phase II began in the early part of 2013. More lines were installed in the outer areas, and about 306 dwellings were connected.
When grant funding was awarded in late 2019, the city approved Phase III.
“We are in the design and planning stage at this time, and we expect to break ground in October. Construction should take 12 months or possibly 18 months depending on the conditions,” Winston said.
Phase III will be the final phase of the City of Ingram’s residential connections.
Winston added that the USDA grant also includes funds for the rebuilding of any roads and driveways that may be damaged during the construction.
