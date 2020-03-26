In an abundance of caution and in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the Texas Office of Court Administrations, the Kerr County District Clerks Office is taking precautionary measures to reduce potential exposure to staff and community members through participation and cooperation with public social distancing measures.
This office will only allow one person at a time into the District Clerk’s Office.
Until further notice, the office will only receive or assist one customer (face-to-face) in the office at a time. If you are sick, please stay home. The Kerr County District Clerk’s Office will be only open to do the essential duties of this office.
All nonessential and nonemergency functions of the office, including the passport facility, are closed effectively immediately and will remain closed until further notice.
The District Clerks office will continue to work and will provide the usual and customary clerk functions and processes related to emergency court orders and will issue any necessary warrants and writs directed by the local courts.
“We will continue to process court filings though the Texas e-File system and will continue to answer phone calls, emails and requests received through the U.S. Mail during regular business hours,” Kerr County District Clerk Dawn Lantz said.
The office telephone number is 792-2281 and the email address is dlantz@co.kerr.tx.us.
“We understand that these changes may present temporary hardships for some, and we appreciate your patience,” Lantz said. “We will do our best to work with each of you to meet your needs, as we are able to on a case-by-case basis, using the current available technology and resources. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”
For further information contact Lantz at 792-2287.
