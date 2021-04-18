Metcalf named to IEDC committee for membership

The International Economic Development Council in February appointed Theresa Metcalf, of Kerrville, to the Membership Development Advisory Committee where she will be tasked with providing input and strategy of recruitment of economic development professionals.
Metcalf is the Business Retention & Expansion Manager for the Kerr Economic Development Corporation.
“Theresa not only brings her recruitment abilities to the MDAC, but also her passion for economic development and building better communities, all of which are attributes needed to create a more well-rounded group of professional membership at the IEDC,” said KEDC Executive Director Gilberto Salinas.
Her term will be for three years and she will meet on a bi-monthly basis with the committee.
“The IEDC’s strength comes directly from the expertise and influence of its membership base, which is very diverse ranging from major metros to small rural communities and everything in between,” Metcalf said. “It is a great honor to be a part of the IEDC mission to provide leadership and excellence in economic development.”
The IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base.
The KEDC is a business league which performs economic development for the Kerrville area through such strategies as business recruitment specifically in advanced manufacturing, facilitation of local industry, creation of jobs and fostering the local entrepreneurial base.
