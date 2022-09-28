Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis.

At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland on Sept. 21, Abbott also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl.

