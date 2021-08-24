HCAF hosting ‘Heavy Metal’ exhibit through Sept. 17

The Hill Country Arts Foundation is bringing a new exhibit to the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Gallery in August. The show and sale is titled “Heavy Metal” and it features the work of 12 area metal artisans.
Metal art is defined as any artwork that is crafted from the ‘ores of the earth,’ including iron, bronze, gold, tin, lead, and silver. People as a whole are born with an instinctive desire to design and create things, not only for practical purposes, but also for visual appeal. Metal can be either purely decorative or functional.
“We’ve always wanted to do a show for metal artists,” says Rosanne Thrall, Director of the HCAF Visual Arts Center. “The Texas Hill Country has a wealth of metal craftsmen executing wonderful work. This show will introduce the public to a wide range of metal work.”
Artists include Esther Benedict from Pipe Creek. Esther began as a farrier but realized her path was creating metal sculpture. Local blacksmith Douglas Garey has shown his work at HCAF in the past. His fireplace and barbecue tools are in use in homes across the Hill Country. Gary Hilton from Hunt is exhibiting his skills through sculptures, functional tools, and a beautiful concho belt. Eight other artists will be showing their work in the show.
“We urge you all to come out and see this wonderful work. Metal artists have not been given their due, and there are so many skilled artisans in the Hill Country. This is our way of introducing our visitors to a craft that has served and inspired mankind for centuries,” said Thrall.
Heavy Metal will be in the HCAF Visual Arts Gallery through Sept. 17.
In the HCAF Creek Side Gallery will be work by local photographer Jim Huddleston. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
