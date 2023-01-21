The Kerr Regional History Center presents “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship,” an exhibit that explores the beginnings of Kerrville’s faith traditions and the origins of our ecumenical community.
Faith and community are a critical part of the Texan tapestry. The history of faith communities has been characterized as the “single most important cultural and social force behind the Texas frontier.”
The exhibit spans from the early circuit riders to the first permanent buildings, including First Metho-dist Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the Union Church that housed four protestant denominations (Baptist, Methodist, Christian and Presbyterian), Notre Dame Parish, and Barnett Chapel Methodist.
The exhibit is available to the public from Jan. 4 - Feb. 28. The Kerr Regional History Center, located at 425 Water St., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange a group visit, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
