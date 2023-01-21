The Kerr Regional History Center presents “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship,” an exhibit that explores the beginnings of Kerrville’s faith traditions and the origins of our ecumenical community.

Faith and community are a critical part of the Texan tapestry. The history of faith communities has been characterized as the “single most important cultural and social force behind the Texas frontier.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.