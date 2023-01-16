The Kerrville Renaissance Festival will start its run one week earlier in 2023, adding a third weekend of Renaissance-style fun, entertainment, food, crafts, and games. The new dates are:
The Kerrville Renaissance Festival will start its run one week earlier in 2023, adding a third weekend of Renaissance-style fun, entertainment, food, crafts, and games. The new dates are:
• Jan. 21-22;
• Jan. 28-29, and;
• Feb. 4-5.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
This will be the seventh year for the family event started by renaissance event veterans April Cory and Hal Robinson in Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country.
Entertainment includes eight stages of both returning and new acts, highlighting dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, and contests, plus the return of Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy.
The expanded Renaissance Festival Marketplace will house more than 30 shops offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and more.
The Food Court will serve up funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie, paired with craft beer, wine, and mead.
They now have a full liquor license for more drink options.
The event is held at River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27. There is free parking on site.
Admission is $16.95 for adults, $9.95 for children and free for those ages 5-12.
Updated information, directions, tickets, and daily schedules are online at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com or by calling (214) 632-5766.
