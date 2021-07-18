Bandera Electric Cooperative recently announced a new, innovative app to enhance BEC Fiber subscribers’ Wi-Fi experience.
The new myBECfiber mobile app is free to download and comes with a sleek, new interface that allows users to easily and safely monitor and make changes to their Wi-Fi network. The app can be upgraded to provide advanced features for less than five dollars per month.
The myBECFiber app upgrade offers whole home Wi-Fi security and advanced parental controls that allow users to block content, set time limits, activate safe searches, view usage and protect devices from malware, viruses and malicious websites.
The new app will replace the CommandIQ app. Existing users should delete the CommandIQ app and download the new myBECfiber app on a mobile device from the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices.
Members who would like to upgrade their app with the additional security and parental controls should call Member Relations at (866) 226-3372 and select option three.
Learn more about the app at BanderaElectric.com/myBECfiber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.