Council cuts ribbon on new library ramp

The Kerrville City Council held a ribbon-cutting Thursday, July 28 for the “library ramp” project at Tranquility Island within Louise Hays Park. This project consisted of removal of the old wooden stairs that were damaged beyond repair in 2020 by various storms. The stairs were replaced with a concrete, ADA-accessible ramp and railing. Members of city staff were also present at the celebration.
The total project cost was $470,985, which included design and construction, and was funded through the Library Memorial Fund. The new ramp provides accessibility and connectivity from Downtown Kerrville and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to Tranquility Island and the River Trail. This project will also provide ADA access for any future River Trail expansion in the downtown area. The project was bid pursuant to state purchasing policy and approved by the city council in August 2021.
