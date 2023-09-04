Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290, Fredericksburg.
Many people are aware that in seven months (Monday, April 8, 2024), the residents of the Texas Hill Country will be treated to a view of one of Earth’s greatest natural wonders – a total solar eclipse. Many fewer people are aware that next month (Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023), many of us will be able to witness an event nearly as rare – an annular solar eclipse.
The eclipse tracks from these events mark out a great “X” across our state. As with anything, the key is location, location, location. If you would like to know more about the best spots to witness these events, how to observe the Sun safely and the equipment you will need to make the most of your experience, then plan to attend this meeting.
These two eclipses will be the focus of our monthly lecture, and additionally, several experienced eclipse observers/photographers will be available for questions.
HCA vice president Mark Ward will host the program. Ward has more than 50 years’ experience as an amateur astronomer, 30 years as an amateur machinist, and is a retired geophysicist and Lutheran pastor.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.