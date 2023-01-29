Any citizen who would like to help local voters or with local elections is invited to complete upcoming training to become a Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar.

“Whether you want to encourage fellow citizens to vote or to help them get started in the process by assisting them in the voter registration process, we invite you to become a volunteer deputy registrar in service to our county residents,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor/ Collector.

