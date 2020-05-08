Roy makes Kerrville stop

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy made a swing through the Hill Country last week to address economic concerns in the COVID virus fight, especially its effects on restaurants and their owners.
He met with owners and representatives of Kerrville area restaurants last week at Buzzie’s BBQ to outline events in Washington and the effects of state and national regulations; and to try to answer their questions.
Roy began by noting Peterson Health’s statistic that Kerr had – and still has – only five confirmed cases of the pandemic virus, and four patients have recovered. So, he said, it’s time for the community to come back to normal.
“From my perspective, my two primary concerns are restaurants and hotels,” he told the group of about two dozen people.
“About the restaurants, I’ve been asking, is our decision-making right? And I’m glad for the (Texas) governor’s decision to have restaurants and other businesses re-open based on stages of occupancy,” Roy said. “Personally I would have preferred a more aggressive plan, but people will vote with their feet and the Governor should be applauded.”
On the Payroll Protection Plan that the U.S. Congress passed, Roy said he continues to have dialogue and texts with the Texas Restaurants Association; and has written numerous op-ed pieces about what’s closed and what’s at stake.
“There’s a reason we all get together at places like this,” Roy said, gesturing around the “party room” at Buzzie’s.
But one issue Roy said he has with the PPP financing is that “community banks” have contacted him about “being boxed out” of participating in this financial effort.
“Then there are all the rules about the timeline, and employee levels and loan forgiveness. And now in Congress’ ‘back-ass-ward’ way, we are paying people more not to work, then telling business owners you have to hire people back to get loan forgiveness,” Roy said, “It’s keeping you from living your lives.”
He returned to this point repeatedly in his talk.
Roy said he voted for this national measure “holding my nose,” adding, “But, guys, this is enough. It’s not the American way to pay you not to work.”
Roy said Congress and everyone must use common sense, and remember that children and adults ages up to 60s are doing pretty well. “So let us do what we need to do.”
He noted Gov. Abbott’s order said 25 percent occupancy in restaurants generally, and 50 percent if the county has five virus cases or less; then noted Abbott’s next scheduled announcement was announced for May 18.
“But I’d like to see this dining room at lunch on a Thursday, and see the numbers here,” Roy said, gesturing into Buzzie’s main dining room.
Among current results of this pandemic, Roy said his recent airline flights included only 17, 40 and 3 passengers.
He said the U.S. House has shut down so far “with no meeting in D.C. to oversee that $2.5 trillion.”
Roy said he knew some in the local meeting took advantage of the funding, and some didn’t.
He said all unemployment claims are being granted under President Trump’s disaster declaration. When will it end? he added. “We don’t know. We’re only one month in, and we have three more to go.”
He said local residents needed to know there was a House vote to stop payments on the PPP and it was a “Party line vote” that failed 48-50; and Roy and others protested that it was not a roll-call vote.
Audience questions
The first question to Roy from one restaurant owner was if or how “outside seating” is counted differently from inside seating.
Roy said he didn’t know; while one man in the room said owners can use all outside seating.
Roy told the attendee to use as much common sense as possible; and he would try to get that answer.
Another attendee told Roy he was near 90 years old, and said “We were more scared in the polio epidemic and previous problems.” He asked for more technological solutions for sanitizing, methods that are not being used now, he said.
“I’m totally convinced these people should be in business 100 percent by the next stage,” said Truett Airhart of Kerrville.
Roy responded that his own father lived through the polio epidemic, and added, “Pursuit of happiness matters. People want information. We’ll figure out how to operate.”
Brenda Hughes passed on a few questions sent by phone, including how to produce more masks and respirators. Roy said the President declared the National Emergency and already leveraged the Defense Production Act to get production of those items accelerated.
Roy agreed Congress can vote to end the emergency, but he personally doesn’t think that’s the best move.
One attendee questioned why the PPP has a sliding scale by size of businesses but it’s mainly 1-500 employees, or 501 and up. She asked if it could be smaller sections – 1-25-50-100-250, perhaps.
Roy called the current steps and results “insanity” with the banks, and wants it simplified, adding, “The government doesn’t get customers through your doors. They are micro-managing it from Washington; and I want to do it the opposite. Community banks need to be able to get into the system for PPP loans.”
One attendee asked what the date is, by which an owner must get employees back to former levels. Roy couldn’t answer that.
Another person said the U.S. has had numerous viruses in the past and asked why this one was so bad the national and state governments had to shut down the entire system. Roy said, “No one can look at New York and not feel sorry for those people. But Kerr County has had five cases versus 50,000 (residents). “We emphatically didn’t have to shut down the entire economy.”
One asked, “What if there’s no ‘silver bullet’ in two, four or six months, and we have to get on with our lives?”
One said Congress should pass such bills separately for small businesses, and Roy agreed there should be “single-subject” bills but that’s not happening in Congress.
The right decision, Roy said, could be some kind of direct Treasury payments; and he’s not inclined to throw federal money at state and local governments who have been shutting things down.
Discussion and opinions followed on the need to have people out and about through the summer, to get healthy and keep working on this.
One owner said if this shutdown hurt politicians, it would have been fixed long ago.
Another said they are hearing or have seen that farmers are plowing crops under, and food shortages are foreseen in some products and areas.
Brenda Hughes and others said they are experiencing only getting limited numbers of cases of food items, a real problem. Roy told them he’s been having phone conversations with beef producers and the Agriculture Secretary.
About 18 people attended this meeting, representing about a half-dozen restaurants.
Roy was accompanied to this public meeting by his Kerrville field representative Jaclyn Hall and other staff members.
