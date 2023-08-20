Kerrville Eclipse Festival poster celebrates Kerrville’s beauty

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department officially revealed the 2024 Kerrville Eclipse Festival commemorative poster.
The artwork was created by Dr. Tyler Nordgren, whose artwork has been featured in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, NASA headquarters, and even the White House.
“With Kerrville experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon, the Parks and Recreation Department wanted to create an iconic commemorative poster that celebrates Kerrville’s culture and natural beauty,” Tourism and Event Coordinator Rain Thoresen said. The poster features the Kerrville River Trail, the City Hall clock tower, and the Guadalupe River.
The Kerrville Eclipse Festival is happening on April 8, 2024, in Louise Hays Park and will feature a total solar eclipse with four minutes and 25 seconds of totality. NASA will be on site at the event and will host a live broadcast showcasing Kerrville to the world.
Kerrville Eclipse Festival posters are now available for purchase seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, located at 2385 Bandera Hwy.
ISO-certified eclipse glasses and commemorative t-shirts can also be purchased.
Eclipse glasses will be necessary to view the 2024 eclipse as well as the annular eclipse happening on Oct. 14, 2023 in Kerrville.
