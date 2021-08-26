Kerr County Commissioners approved the FY22 budget, and a proposed lower Kerr County tax rate for the new fiscal year, in a lengthy regular meeting that also included Commissioner Tom Moser’s retirement and the swearing-in of his replacement, Beck Gipson.
FY21-22 Kerr County budget
Commissioners considered any last-minute changes to the proposed county budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and offered a required public hearing in Monday’s meeting on this, but no one in the audience signed up to speak.
Outgoing Commissioner Tom Moser told the court they should plan ahead for the inflation factor, currently about 5.5 percent and expected to increase. He said out of their total planned expenses, about $15 million could be affected by that, and higher than they’ve planned.
Moser noted the FY21 tax rate has been $.4757 per $100 valuation; and they discussed proposing an FY22 tax rate of $.4542 per $100 valuation. That 2-cent difference equals about $750,000 into county revenue, Moser said. He recommended they keep the same tax rate another year to bring in added funds to address expected higher expenses; and put that estimated $500,000 into their more accessible Contingency Fund.
Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves told them 1 cent on the tax rate equals about $470,000. When Judge Robert Kelly said the proposed budget includes a Fund Balance (“savings account”) of 29-plus percent, well above the recommended 25 percent, Moser said they could put $1.5 million in the Fund Balance and the same amount in their Contingency Fund.
Kelly and the auditor said they also could easily transfer some of the Fund Balance directly into the Contingency Fund, and Moser agreed that would accomplish the same thing, and not require changing the proposed tax rate.
As part of the new budget, they had an added action item to adopt the Elected Officials’ salaries, including their own and others such as County Treasurer, Tax Assessor-Collector, County Clerk and Justices of the Peace.
In a separate item, Commissioners’ Court took a “record vote” on adoption of the FY22 budget, with Commissioners Don Harris, Jonathan Letz, Moser and Harley Belew and Judge Kelly voting to adopt the budget as presented.
Proposed Kerr County tax rate
Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves and Judge Kelly presented once more the proposed “no new revenue tax rate” for Kerr County as $.4542 per $100 valuation, with $.3928 of that rate to maintenance and operations; $.0330 for “interest and sinking” or the county’s debt service, and $.0284 for Lateral Roads.
He said this is a 2-cent reduction in the tax rate, but it will still raise approximately the same amount of revenue, based on property valuations across the county.
Commissioners Court approved this proposed tax rate by another record (individual) vote with all five court members voting yes.
Following that vote, commissioners and Reeves set the required public hearing on the proposed tax rate, and its adoption by the court, on Monday, Sept. 13, at 9:45 a.m.
Commissioner Moser retires
This was Moser’s final meeting and he almost had the Precinct 2 chair for the entire meeting. Kelly said the required bond for incoming Commissioner Beck Gipson wasn’t ready, and items 39, 40 and 41 (out of 44) were first passed over.
But late in the 3-plus-hour meeting, Gipson appeared in court with his completed bond paperwork in hand, and commissioners went back to Moser’s farewell, and Gipson’s oath of office
Colleagues on the court complimented Moser on his intellect and abilities, with Kelly saying it’s been a pleasure and challenge to keep up with him; and he’s going to be missed.
Moser listed what he feels were “missions accomplished,” including naming an Emergency Management Coordinator for the county; establishing the Veterans Services Office; almost finishing the East Kerr Wastewater System; passing the alcoholic beverage sales in his precinct; expanding the Kerr County Jail; re-opening the Butt-Holdsworth Library free to county residents; making the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport revenue-neutral, establishing the new regional Public Defenders Office here; and installing playground equipment at two county parks.
“That’s a lot accomplished,” he said; and listed “minor things still to be done” including paving a pathway from the VAMC to the River Trail for resident/patients to use, and building an alternative route to Riverhill Boulevard.
“I wasn’t me; it was the whole court,” Moser said.
“Your fingerprints are all over those,” responded Harris; and Moser laughed and said he failed retirement for the third time. Letz told Moser he enjoyed working with him; and Belew said he learned from Moser how to stick with the important things, and leave the rest until later.
Mark Mosier represented the Airport Advisory Board, complimenting Moser and saying they couldn’t express their gratitude enough. “You never do anything halfway. You have no ‘neutral’ or auto-pilot’,” he told Moser.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha presented Moser a plaque from the Sheriff’s Office thanking him for his eight years of service, saying “You have a tougher job than any of us;” which Moser disagreed with.
Kelly then introduced long-time real estate appraiser Gipson with a personal story and invited him forward, after commissioners voted to approve his bond; and swore in Thomas Beckham “Beck” Gipson as interim Precinct 2 commissioner.
Moser collected his nameplate, gave the seat to Gipson and said goodbye.
Railroad rails to CP
Center Point Area Historical Association presented commissioners with a request to put two 40-foot sections of railroad rails at the restored train depot in the Center Point Historical Park.
Center Point representatives in the meeting said they requested possession of the rails from the City of Kerrville when they learned the city’s Streets Department was digging them out of the more modern pavement on McFarland Street by the City Yard, and was going to store them temporarily there.
CPHP members said they have the city’s agreement to take them and display them in Center Point’s park.
Commissioners’ only question was, does the county need to move them from Kerrville to Center Point; and no clear answer was given. But Kelly said the Center Point representatives do need to get a letter from the city saying the rails are officially a gift to the Kerr County Historical Commission, to establish a “chain of custody.”
COVID report
County Emergency Coordinator William Thomas said 41,721 vaccinations have been given in Kerr County. with more than 23,800 people getting one shot, and many others getting two shots. But Kerr has had 100 reported deaths from the virus; with 24 percent of hospital capacity taken by COVID cases. And of victims in the state Health Department’s area here, 93 percent are reportedly unvaccinated.
He said booster shots aren’t available until September, but monoclonal antibody and other treatments are available.
Preliminary Plat, Creekside Ranch, Camp Verde
Commissioners approved without much discussion the preliminary plat for the planned Creekside Ranch subdivision on Verde Creek, except to have the developer confirm the water availability for his minimum 5-acre lots after more than the required number of test wells were drilled recently; and location of his emergency exit in case the creek floods over the main entrance/exit.
Meadowbrook Retirement
Community
There was more discussion, questions and citizen comments on the developer’s request for a “certificate of compliance” for this manufactured housing rental community at State Highway 27 and Hoot Owl Hollow, Precinct 4.
The hired engineer and the developer both spoke Monday, after added drainage issues to Johnson Creek were worked on, including two new detention ponds, an “outflow” pipe moved back, and added “baffles” installed.
The discussion also included Hastings and commissioners and the sequence of FEMA floodplain maps and who’s using which version and why there are different runoff areas on different maps and they’re unlabeled. Slopes, runoff and base flood elevations also were questioned. Neighbors represented by one spokesman reminded the court of safety concerns with residents and emergency vehicles having only one way in and out.
The developer said he’s planning the lowest level of homes, eight or nine of them, to be built at least 3 feet higher off the ground on pier and beam foundations; and renters will be told about flood elevations and they can choose to buy flood insurance. He said he’s checked water level records from the 1932 flood.
Hastings said he and the developer began with 2011 floodplain data even though the 2017 version is available now. But Kerr County maps on this area remain unchanged.
Letz said legally compliance with the state’s TCEQ is not part of local county subdivision rules.
Another neighbor said if they get a 2-inch rain tonight, there shouldn’t be runoff in Johnson Creek if the developers are done, and pull their silt fences.
Finally, after the developer said he cannot wait to proceed, Kelly said it’s distasteful but they cannot require new rules for this subdivision and developer.
The vote was three to approve his certificate, one “no” vote and one abstention. Kelly said he urged the developer to build mostly on the upper side of the property at first.
Court approvals
Commissioners unanimously approved the Kerr Central Appraisal District budget; an investment policy and broker-dealer list; a new juror donation form that adds a category for the Veterans Services Office; and a renewed contract for fire alarm monitoring at the former Juvenile Detention Center.
They also voted to assign County Engineer Charlie Hastings as a voting member of the Region 11 Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group.
Leitha got approval for a Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and Ingram ISD as that school district establishes a school policing office; and for an agency agreement between them that allows Ingram ISD officials to use official SO communications as necessary.
The court also approved hiring GrantWorks to oversee American Rescue Plan Act funding, after they got bids from this company and one other.
They also renewed a contract with the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center for funding to provide mediation services.
And they accepted a grant to continue the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service that notifies crime victims when an arrested offender is released from jail.
