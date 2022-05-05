Arcadia slates two-star stand-up comedian show

Arcadia Live theatre will debut the first show in a new six-month Comedy Series, Laugh Therapy Two Star Stand-ups at Arcadia Live on Thursday, May 5.
Headlining the event is award-winning comedian Billy D. Washington, who has been a force to be reckoned with in comedy since 1991.
With his “low-key intensity and dead-on humor” as described by the Denver Post, coupled with his clever piano musings, it’s clear to see his influence on the world of stand-up today.
Washington has spent the past 30 years performing in the top comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges and theaters in the country including the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York, N.Y.
Warming up the crowd at the start of the evening is Galyn Nash, an American stand-up comedian and podcaster who got his start in Orange County, Calif.
On stage his bang-bang setup/punchline delivery leaves audiences doubled over, craving for more. Off stage he has hosted the Barely Serious Podcast since 2018, which charts in the top 5 percent of all podcasts in the world.
Nash is often working the road, but when in town he performs regularly at the Improv Comedy Clubs, the Comedy Store (Hollywood and La Jolla), and Underground Comedy Clubs.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
