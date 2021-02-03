Council buys library van, extends disaster declaration

Kerrville City Council held a lengthy meeting Jan. 26 at the Cailloux Theater auditorium, extending the disaster declaration; approving purchase of a transit van to enhance library services and the concept plan for the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center downtown; and naming a new park at The Landing subdivision for the late Granger MacDonald.
Extending disaster declaration
Council voted to extend the current “Declaration of disaster” due to the COVID-19 public health emergency that was first signed into effect for the City of Kerrville on March 20, 2020.
Van, Library services
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library director got council approval to order a “Neighborhood Enhancement Team” vehicle based at the library, that can offer library card sign-ups, homebound delivery of books, services and programs within neighborhoods, function as a “bookmobile,” provide special events, and support other departments.
The NET vehicle will be equipped with a generator, a 43-inch television, Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, a fold-down countertop, a ramp at the back, shelving and an exterior chalkboard that children can use for art projects.
The cost of the vehicle and equipment was listed as $92,207.60; and the cost will be paid through the Friends of the Library Fund, and the Library Memorial Fund. Customization, including the exterior wrap, is expected to take about eight months after the 2021 Ford Transit van is purchased from Stoepel Ford.
Heart of the Hills Heritage Center
Council members approved unanimously the concept plan and budget for the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center downtown; and authorized the Kerrville City Manager to execute the development and management agreement.
The city and the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center desire to redevelop, renovate, and otherwise improve the former A.C. Schreiner House at 529 Water St. owned by the city; to provide for the financing of a “county history museum;” to also provide for the financing of such activities; and to provide for the lease and the fundraising, management, maintenance and operation of the house by the HHHC.
The agreement’s purpose is to list the terms and conditions by which the city will design and renovate the house into a public venue that displays the culture and heritage of Kerr County and surrounding Hill Country.
The HHHC will use the property for the education, recreation and entertainment of citizens and visitors.
A total budget of $5 million has been established for city construction to start within one year, reserve funds for major maintenance, and HHHC start-up, displays and artifacts. Funding sources for the same amount have been identified, with portions from Butt-Holdsworth memorials, H-E-B and H-E-B Foundation gifts, hotel occupancy tax funds, and direct fundraising by the HHHC nonprofit group.
The museum is expected to be open six days per week, for five hours per day; and charge for visitor admissions and rentals of the house. It is considered part of the campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Granger MacDonald Park
After Ashlea Boyle, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, sent a request to council, they voted unanimously to name a small riverside section of the new housing development, The Landing, as “Granger MacDonald Park.” Officially the new park is addressed at 1001 Mallard Way, below the housing units and on the bank of the Guadalupe River.
Justin MacDonald, son of the late Granger MacDonald, thanked Boyle and council for honoring his father this way.
Castlecomb Water System
As part of the Consent Agenda, council approved a requested resolution that de-certifies the city’s “Certificate of Convenience and Necessity” for the specified area in and around the Castlecomb housing development.
Library Board changes
Council considered on first reading an ordinance amending Chapter 66, “Library,” of the Code of Ordinances, that amends the Library Advisory Board membership to increase it to six members; and to have council make four of those appointments. Council voted 5-0 to approve this change.
Housing development
annexation
Council unanimously passed the second reading of the ordinance to annex the approximately 33.8 acres of property at Loop 534 and the new extension of Olympic Drive, across from Tivy High School. The city previously approved a development agreement with the builder of single-family homes suitable for workforce housing on that property, and now it will be officially within city limits.
Building regulations updates
Council passed ordinances on second reading that finalized the Development Department’s adoption of the 2018 International Residential, Building, Mechanical and Fire Codes.
Fee, fence permit
Council debated a new fee to be set, related to new building/development regulations about adding new or rebuilt fencing based on its height. Council generally agreed a fee needed to be set, but balked at the amount and about springing it new on city residents and business owners who aren’t familiar with the updated International Building Codes yet.
A handful of citizens also saw problems in this, and agreed a change was needed. Council discussed fee options for fences 6 feet or higher; and asked Development Department staff how often this arose in recent years. Then they voted 5-0 to reduce the fence permit fee from $125 to $80 and a single inspection, and to give citizens one year before charging applicants the fee.
Presentations
Kindness Award
This month’s Kindness Award was presented to representatives of the “Blue Santa” Christmas project that collected donations of toys and cash the provided new clothes for children in qualified families. The organizers include multiple members of the Kerrville Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy, and some of the qualified families are identified through police interactions with the community.
Animal Services
Karen Guerriero, one of five board members for the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Board, and a member/volunteer for Kerrville Pets Alive!, reported to council on the KCAS Advisory Board, saying they’ve aimed for quarterly meetings since being organized in 2019, and their action items go to County Commissioners for consideration.
She also discussed the volunteer activities of Kerrville Pets Alive! She said the exclamation point was an indication of the members’ enthusiasm for their chosen activities in pet adoptions and reuniting lost pets with owners.
