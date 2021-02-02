The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for employment at the Olympic Pool this summer. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and be able to work regularly from June through mid-August. Starting rate is $10 per hour for lifeguards.
“There is no need to have a current certification prior to applying, because Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Training is provided through the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Rosa Ledesma, Parks and Recreation specialist.
The lifeguards pay for their own training class; however, the city will reimburse this fee for those who complete employment through the summer and meet the eligibility criteria.
Staff that is hired will be paid for their training hours. Once received, the lifeguard license is valid for one year. Training prerequisites include a 100-yard continuous swim, treading water without using arms for one minute, and a brick retrieval from 16 feet.
Lifeguarding offers a great opportunity to meet new friends, learn valuable work skills, and make some summer cash.
Mail applications to: City of Kerrville - Human Resources, 701 Main Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. Submit it via fax at (830) 792-8346, or e-mail at jobs@kerrvilletx.gov.
For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Important notice regarding COVID-19: The City of Kerrville participates in social distancing and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adjustments and increased sanitization measures have been implemented for the training course.
