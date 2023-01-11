The City of Kerrville Fire Department, working with the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio through its Department of Emergency Health Services, has contracted Dr. Stephen Harper to provide medical direction for the department’s emergency medical services operations.

As medical director, Harper is responsible for all patient care related to the KFD’s EMS and Special Operations Unit tactical paramedics, the City of Kerrville Police Department’s emergency medical dispatchers, and Kerr County First Responders.

