Dr. Eugene “Gene” Dowdy has accepted the position of Director of Music for Schreiner University.
The Director of Music is a new position that oversees the department of music's activities, faculty, staff, and students, and reports to Dr. Bill Davis, the dean of faculty at Schreiner University, according to Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president.
“One of my great delights of the last twelve months was the opportunity to invite Dr. Gene Dowdy to be part of the Schreiner Campus Community,” McCormick said. “I have cheered him on as he led the Symphony of the Hills, and I look forward to now also cheering him on as he leads generations of Schreiner students as they develop and master their skills as musicians. Dr. Dowdy is an excellent teacher, musician, and administrator–and he will lead all areas within our music department to perform ever more beautiful songs.”
Dowdy most recently served for 23 years as director of orchestral studies and instrumental conducting at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and, upon his retirement in 2019, was named Professor Emeritus.
He has served as Conductor and Artistic Director of Symphony of the Hills, Kerrville, Texas, since 2015, a role he will continue. He was Assistant Conductor of the Mid-Texas Symphony from 2009-2013. Dowdy is an active guest conductor, having appeared with orchestras and festivals around the United States and internationally.
Dowdy received his doctoral degree in orchestral conducting at the University of Iowa, a master’s degree in music education from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Dowdy is past president of both the Texas Orchestra Directors Association and the Texas Chapter of the American String Teachers Association, and a former executive director of the National String Project Consortium.
“I am so happy to accept this position,” Dowdy said. “This is an important time for Schreiner University’s music department, and it targets my strengths and experience in developing university music programs.”
Dowdy’s top goals in his new position include:
• Utilizing the music department to be a leader in student recruitment for the university;
• Building a string program at Schreiner University that will provide incoming student musicians a chance to play in a string orchestra, and for top players, to be involved in the Symphony of the Hills;
• Combining his roles as Schreiner Music Director and Symphony of the Hills Conductor and Artistic Director to perform a world premiere orchestral work as part of the university’s Centennial Celebration in 2023.
Gene and his wife Stacy have two daughters and live in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.