The Hill Country CattleWomen (HCCW) will hold their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20  at the beautifully restored Dabbs Railroad Hotel, located along the Llano River at 112 E. Burnet Street in Llano.

Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist, Megan Granger will be the guest speaker. She will talk about the effects of our drought conditions on our wildlife and cattle, as well as wildlife coexistence during these drought conditions.

