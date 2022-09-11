The Hill Country CattleWomen (HCCW) will hold their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the beautifully restored Dabbs Railroad Hotel, located along the Llano River at 112 E. Burnet Street in Llano.
Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist, Megan Granger will be the guest speaker. She will talk about the effects of our drought conditions on our wildlife and cattle, as well as wildlife coexistence during these drought conditions.
Time will be allowed for any questions. An open invitation is extended to all women in the HCCW 14-county region to attend and hopefully join the organization. A member need only have an interest in the promotion of beef.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with a social, followed by a business meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and our guest speaker from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Lunch is $20 and will be served at noon.
The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship.
HCCW is a service organization in concert with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser Association, American National Cattlewomen Association, Texas Cattlewomen and local beef supporters.
