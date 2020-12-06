The Kerr Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville will hold its Annual Membership Meeting on Dec. 8 at the KACC.
The “21st Annual Texas Furniture Makers Show,” is currently on display and will be available for viewing through Dec. 18. The exhibit is on display throughout the building in all three galleries.
For more information on the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center or regarding the Texas Furniture Makers Show, please call 895-2911 or visit www. kacckerrville.com.
