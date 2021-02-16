The City of Kerrville recently reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and economic value of area homes, buildings, and infrastructure by adopting the 2018 International Codes of Ordinances. These building codes require coordinated construction and inspections by fire prevention officers, architects, engineers, builders, tradespeople, design professionals, laborers, plumbers, and others in the construction industry to ensure safe construction practices are followed.
The International Codes are developed by a national, voluntary consensus codes and standards organization involving many development industry and construction trade professionals. These codes are the most widely adopted building safety and fire prevention codes in the world and include safeguards to protect the public from natural disasters.
“I’ve had a number of people coming from other cities who say, ‘Why is this city not using 2018’,” City Councilmember Judy Eychner said. “It’s time, and I’m glad to see that we’re there.”
The codes that were adopted by the City of Kerrville are the following:
• 2018 International Residential Code;
• 2018 International Building Code;
• 2018 International Fire Code;
• 2018 International Mechanical Code;
• 2018 International Existing Building Code;
• 2018 International Plumbing Code;
• 2018 International Fuel Gas Code;
• 2018 International Energy Conservation Code;
• 2018 International Swimming Pool and Spa Code;
• 2017 National Electrical Code.
For more information, call Development Services at 258-1514 or visit online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1777/ Development-Services.
