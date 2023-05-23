The Hill Country Quilt Guild is returning to their traditional Memorial Weekend schedule, May 26-27, as they host “The Power of Bright” Quilt Festival at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
More than 200 juried entries by Master and Artesian quilters will be presented, along with vendors and gourmet food trucks.
The show will include a special exhibition of quilts by the Hill Country Quilts of Valor Chapter of QoV and 11 Asian-themed quilts made by the guild’s charity quilt committee, the Giver Connection. Twenty-one miniature art quilts, recently on exhibition at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center, will receive their final showing on site in a silent auction.
Eight quilters under the age of 15 will present their recently finished quilts in the Youth Gallery during the show, a record number for the guild. This group of talented children includes three 7-year-olds and an Eagle Scout candidate. These over-achievers not only pieced their quilt tops, but also quilted them using both domestic sewing machines and longarm quilting machines. Youth participants are Emma Ryder, Lucy Morrison, Lillian Piant, Olive Dreeben, Isaiah Dreeban, Noah Ryder, Axel Mozenko Peterson and Madeline White.
The Hill Country Quilt Guild is a 501(c)3 charity based in Kerrville. Proceeds from this show help support quilting education and fiber-based charitable donations for the community.
Not just a group of “little old ladies,” the Hill Country Quilt Guild is a diverse group of women and men, including nurses, educators, professionals, construction managers, entrepreneurs and military veterans. Members have graced the stage at both the Point Theatre in Ingram and the Cailloux Theater, served overseas and launched a new Kerrville real estate brokerage.
