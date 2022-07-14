The first part of Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court flew by smoothly, but following a lengthy executive session, a key member of Kerr County staff abruptly resigned.
Resignation
After a lengthy executive session behind closed doors at the end of the meeting, County Judge Rob Kelly announced that they accepted the resignation of Human Resources Director Jennifer Doss, effective immediately.
He said the court will send her a letter accepting her resignation, and schedule a specific time for Doss to pick up her personal effects, and to return county property. No other comments were made before the meeting was adjourned.
Doss has been in the position since January, 2019.
Regular meeting agenda
Before the executive session, the court approved plans to safeguard students traveling to school in Center Point, hearing reports from a community health agency and on veterans, and recognizing a Veteran Service Officer. Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz was absent.
CPISD street closure
After a hearing to discuss if Center Point Independent School District could close the 100 block of Kelly St. during school hours on regular school days (Monday-Friday, 7:45 a.m-3:45 p.m), CPISD Police Chief Michael Earney requested and received approval. The street will be barricaded during school hours, and Earney said he had spoken to all of the residents along the street and received their permission.
The court approved allowing CPISD using the Hill Country Youth Event Center as a reunification center for its students and parents in the event of a major emergency evacuation.
HGCD water restrictions
During the information agenda portion, Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said that according to the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, “We jumped from Stage I to Stage III in the drought situation.
“I’ve asked them to come to the next commissioners meeting. This will just get worse and we need public awareness,” Harris said. “We want people to realize restrictions that will take place in permitted wells. The lake in Waco has gone down seven feet. We are not alone.”
Recently, Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District tightened groundwater pumping rules. This included putting a production cap and an increase in the minimum acreage for new wells within a new management zone in East Kerr County. Land subdivided in that new zone now cannot have water wells drilled on parcels less than seven acres, and only one well may be drilled on each 7-acre tract. This requirement also applies to wells exempt from permitting under the Texas Water Code.
HGCD rules don’t apply to the City of Kerrville, which has its own water conservation plan.
VSO recognition
Originally hired as a part-time VSO, Jennifer “Jenna” Sanchez was recognized by the court for her dedication and “service above and beyond the call of duty,” as Kelly called it. Sanchez had stepped in to carry the load during the past year after then full-time VSO Marti Mistretta was called away to military service.
“But for (Jenna), the VSO office would have been dead in the water,” Kelly added. “Kerr County is eternally grateful.”
Gary Noller, a member of the Veterans Advisory Council, reported to the court, and agreed that Sanchez deserved the recognition. He added, however, that since she has gone to full time, the advisory council wanted to add another full-time person to the VSO office.
“We believe this is an unmet demand and hope the citizens don’t oppose it,” Noller said.
He said that it would mean a 73 percent increase in the VSO budget. This was not due to inflation, but to the extra work the VSOs had been doing to obtain more benefits for area veterans. Kelly said he was pleased that the county worked with the federal government helping to provide veterans benefits.
Noller said that benefits (both cash and in VA health care) given to Kerr County veterans in 2012 had totaled $60 million. Ten years later, in 2021, the amount had soared to $103 million.
Public defender’s office
A quick vote approved the Thomason Reuters/Westlaw Agreement for the Hill Country Regional Public Defender Office, which Kelly said was a routine matter.
Preinct 4 Constable
Not as quick was the request by Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider, who asked for approval on a lease agreement on a new vehicle with Enterprise Fleet Management.
After an earlier bid for a vehicle, with some add-ons and a new camera the price had zoomed from $954 a month to $1,132 a month in a one-week period.
“This is a dilemma,” Kelly said. “Maybe we have been too lenient. We need a better explanation. I’m tired of not knowing what to do. We need a ‘come to Jesus moment’ to meet with Enterprise. I want to talk with the representative.”
After speculating this was a supply chain matter, Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said they “may have us over a barrel.”
While Sheriff Larry Leitha said this has not been a major issue yet with his department, he said he would set up a meeting with Enterprise and the county to discuss the issue.
Fire dangers
A brief discussion ensued when Kelly noted that fires in Kerr County recently included one that was more than 500 acres and took several days to put out. It was the biggest in a decade. He noted that volunteer fire departments and Texas Forest Service also went “above and beyond” keeping the fires from spreading even further.
“That is why I issued a disaster order on fireworks for the July 4 period,” Kelly said. “The last thing we wanted to do was to make it worse. It looked like a good result.”
Health report
The court heard a presentation on 2021 from the local Department of State Health Services, Region 8, presented by nurse Nehilot DePiazza. The agency serves Kerr and Gillespie counties.
DePiazza covered the COVID-19 summary, noting that in 2021 there were 4,644 cases and 95 COVID deaths. In other areas, there were 166 cases of STDs, 23 retail food inspections, 46 general sanitation inspections, 12 school cafeteria inspections, 22 youth camp inspections, eight rabies investigations with seven positive cases and one quarantined.
The agency serves on the health advisory councils of schools in Kerrville, Center Point and Ingram ISDs. They are focusing community health improvement programs and while they serve all ages, there is a greater focus on the younger population.
De Piazza noted that their office will now be offering vaccines to children six months to five years old. Other areas of education and awareness being pursued included promoting breastfeeding, cessation of tobacco use, car seat checks, obesity, nutrition, and infant mortality. Trafficking is also on their radar with a task force covering 18 counties.
For more information, the Public Health Region office is located at 819 Water St., Suite 290 in Kerrville. Call (830) 896-5515.
Sheppard Rees Road
County Engineer Charlie Hastings reported that a road project to repair conditions on Sheppard Rees Road had run into problems due to substandard materials used by a previous contractor.
Hastings asked the county to pay $11,051.70 for the unbudgeted repairs, an increase of three percent. Striping has been done, and the project was completed on time.
“They ran into what could have been the reason for the road failure, and fixed it. They hoped to be paid, and didn’t really charge us for everything they did,” Belew said.
The commissioners approved the payment 4-0.
