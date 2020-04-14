Central Texas College and Texas Tech University-Fredericksburg have announced courses to be offered for the summer session at the Hill Country University Center. Summer registration for TTU is open now, and opened April 6 for CTC students.
At this time, face-to-face classes are pending for the summer session at the Fredericksburg Site. However, those may move to the online format depending upon recommendations.
CTC summer classes include: Anatomy & Physiology II, English Composition I & II, Federal Government, Texas Government, Pharmacology, Fine Arts Appreciation, Psychology and Speech.
TTU-Fredericksburg summer courses include: BA 3301 Fundamentals of Marketing; COMS 3359 Interview, Process & Procedures.
While the HCUC campus offices are closed due to COVID-19, advisors are available via email: fredericksburg@ctcd.edu and anne. arnecke@ttu.edu.
The public can visit the institutional websites for updates, advising, financial aid, and bookstore orders: ctcd.edu and ttu.edu. Students are also encouraged to check the CTC Hill Country and TTU Fredericksburg Facebook pages for updates on local campus activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.