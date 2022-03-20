Applications are now being accepted for the City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation (EIC).
It is a seven-member board, all of whom must be residents and qualified voters of the City of Kerrville, and of which at least three must be persons who are not employees, officer or members of the governing body of the city.
Members have a term of office of two years, and may serve up to two consecutive full terms.
The purpose of the EIC is as follows: “Benefiting and accomplishing public purposes of the City permitted by Section 4B of the Act, including, but not limited to, the promotion and development of industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare, and financing the acquisition, construction and/or equipping, and/or the maintenance and operating costs of any “Project” (as defined in Section 4B of the Act).”
Applications are available online on the city’s website at https:// www.kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.
Completed applications should be emailed to the city secretary's office at Shelley.McElhannon@kerrvilletx.gov. Applications will be accepted through April 29, 2022.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
