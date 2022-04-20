The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors passed a resolution supporting the 2022 Proposition A – City of Kerrville Public Safety Facility Bond in a resolution signed on Apirl 8.
In a press release submitted to the Hill Country Community Journal by President Brad Barnett, details of that support were offered.
“The Chamber Board feels that this bond is a critical next step to allow our first responders to protect our local businesses and keep our community safe,” Barnett said. “After many years of deferred maintenance, it is time for the Kerrville Police Department to have a facility that meets the needs of a modern police department. Having a central location for police, fire, IT, and Municipal Court also allows citizens to go to a single location for many of their needs.”
“The Chamber feels that it is important for the business community to support the City of Kerrville and its front-line workers to protect and serve our community. We encourage our member businesses and the community to vote for Proposition A in the upcoming bond election,” Allison Bueche, chair of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said.
The signed resolution states:
“WHEREAS the City of Kerrville is charged by its citizens to keep them safe through effective law enforcement and firefighting services, and
WHEREAS the current Police Department is located in an old bus station that has many structural issues; and
WHEREAS, the Kerrville Fire Department is currently leasing office space that will cost the City over half a million dollars over the next decade, and
WHEREAS, Municipal Court is located in a metal building that is not designed to meet the current needs of the Court, and
WHEREAS, the City’s Information Technology Department dedicates over 75 percent of their time to the Police & Fire Departments and the Municipal Court, they need to be located with these entities, and
WHEREAS, the City Council developed a process for strong citizen input during the evaluation and planning process,
Now, therefore be it resolved by the KERRVILLE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE that the 2022 Kerrville Public Safety Facility Bond (Proposition A on the May 2022 Ballot) is an important next step for the City of Kerrville to keep our businesses and our community safe and encourages our members and the community to support Proposition A on the May 2022 ballot.”
