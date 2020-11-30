OLH participates in Raphael Toy Drive

The Raphael Toy Drive is an annual gift drive organized by the OLH National Honor Society for the benefit of children who visit the Raphel Community Free Clinic.
The clinic provides medical care to those without insurance, supporting the underserved of Kerrville and surrounding areas.
Every year OLH students, teachers, and staff collect new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. This Monday collected gifts were delivered this morning so children of all families in Kerrville can experience the holiday spirit.
“Our students know how special the holiday season is and have been so generous year after year to help provide for those in need,” said Therese Schwarz, Our Lady of the Hills school principal.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our students for showing up for those in the community. It has been a year to truly be Men and Women for Others.”
OLH National Honor Society members, including Sam Cummings, Kaiden Salaz, Emma Cantu, and Zach Pardue delivered a portion of the toys collected from the 2020-2021 student body.
Our Lady of the Hills College Prep is a Catholic college preparatory school committed to providing a rigorous, values-based educational option for the young men and women of Texas Hill Country.
As an independently owned nonprofit organization, OLH is governed by a board of directors working in collaboration with the Archdiocese of San Antonio’s Department of Catholic Schools to ensure the highest standard of private education.
For more information regarding admissions, student life, events and giving opportunities, visit olhcollege prep.org or follow @ourladyofthehills on Instagram and Facebook.
