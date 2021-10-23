The Republican Women of Kerr County will host its October General Meeting on Friday, Oct. 22.
Members will welcome the Honorable Rob Kelly as the featured guest speaker.
Kelly was elected as Kerr County Judge and County Commissioner in 2018. A native Texan, Kelly went on to serve his country, serving in the U.S. Army as an Officer in the Air Defense Artillery. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, receiving a bachelor’s degree in government and economics.
Kelly subsequently graduated, with distinction, St. Mary’s Law School in San Antonio, Texas.
Kelly has had the pleasure serving as a Briefing Attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Real Estate and Commercial Litigation Attorney, serving on the American Arbitration Association Commercial Arbitration and Mediation panel, the State Bar of Texas Alternative Dispute Resolution Council, and as the Republican Candidate for the Chief Justice of the 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio.
From his time in the U.S. Army, until now, Kelly’s passion to serve and help the community continues. Since moving to the Texas Hill Country, Kelly has served as past-president of Kerrville ISD Board, Habitat for Humanity, and Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country. He is Chairman of Hill Country Regional MHDD, is on the executive committee AACOG and chair for Area Judges. Kelly is the chairman of the Kerr County Aggregate Production Operation Advisory Committee, and is a founding board member of the Hill Country Regional Public Defenders Office.
Kelly lives with his wife, Vicki, on the Guadalupe River, in the Texas Hill Country, and their two Labs, “Toby” and “Ruby.” The couple has four adult children and six grandchildren.
Kelly will share about Kerr County’s future and how we can get there in the meeting on Friday, Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Inn of the Hills.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals may register in advance by sending an e-mail to RWKCreservations@ gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Registration is $20 per person.
