The City of Kerrville officials say they are aware of concerns and questions about whether the May 7, 2022 election is proceeding, following the pending lawsuit by candidate Robin Monroe and have issued a statement.
“The City is operating within the bounds of the law and is proceeding with its general and special election on May 7, 2022,” Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the City of Kerrville, said. “The election is for the purpose of choosing a Mayor and Councilmembers for Places 3 and 4, as well as the authority to issue a bond to cover the cost of building a new public safety facility.”
Other than 2020, which was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City has held its general election in May for the last 34 years, Cunyus said.
“In 2020, the City moved its election to November solely to comply with an Executive Order issued by the Governor of Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cunyus said.
He added, per legal counsel for the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State: “The action of postponement was limited to 2020, pursuant to the gubernatorial proclamation. It did not authorize permanently moving the next election date for that term. The Governor’s proclamation only authorized a move to November 3, 2020. There is no authority for a local political subdivision, on its own order, to move an election to any other date.”
