Over the last few years, the international recycling industry has seen drastic changes that have impacted many collection programs across the United States. These changes include both reduced demand for certain recyclable materials and decreased market values for others, including glass, plastics and newsprint. A major contributor to these changes has been the decisions of other countries to stop importing recyclable materials, which has led to a major market disruption and the closure of many recycling drop-off facilities that are now experiencing significant economic losses.
Despite these national trends, the City of Kerrville continues to work alongside their contractor, Republic Services, to ensure that curbside recycling is available to all residential customers in the city. Furthermore, Republic Services also continues to offer on-site recycling collection for commercial establishments, including multi-unit dwellings such as apartments.
The recycling drop-off site located at the landfill/transfer station has been continuously evaluated for ways to minimize escalating operating costs, which are used by anyone at no cost but funded entirely by the city’s General Fund. Due to the current state of economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct negative impacts to city finances, the city is no longer able to fund this extra service. On-site recycling collection options will still be available to residents and businesses from Republic Services, but the City of Kerrville moved to cease operations of the landfill/ transfer station recycling drop-off site effective May 4.
If you do not currently receive on-site recycling collection services and are interested in doing so, contact Republic Services at (210) 304-2700.
As the city is made aware of other private companies providing recycling collection services in the community, the city’s solid waste webpages will be updated.
