The City of Kerrville announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the AARP Community Challenge Grant, thanks to the efforts of the Senior Services Advisory Committee. This grant, provided by AARP, a leading nonprofit organization empowering individuals over 50 to make choices that enhance their lives as they age, will contribute significantly to the city's ongoing mission of creating a more inclusive and livable community for all residents.

The Senior Services Advisory Committee, comprised of dedicated individuals who are passionate about senior affairs in the community, played a vital role in identifying the project that led to this successful grant application. Under the leadership of Chair Waverly Jones and Vice-Chair Christine Klima, the committee dedicated countless hours to writing and refining the grant proposal submitted to AARP.

