The City of Kerrville announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the AARP Community Challenge Grant, thanks to the efforts of the Senior Services Advisory Committee. This grant, provided by AARP, a leading nonprofit organization empowering individuals over 50 to make choices that enhance their lives as they age, will contribute significantly to the city's ongoing mission of creating a more inclusive and livable community for all residents.
The Senior Services Advisory Committee, comprised of dedicated individuals who are passionate about senior affairs in the community, played a vital role in identifying the project that led to this successful grant application. Under the leadership of Chair Waverly Jones and Vice-Chair Christine Klima, the committee dedicated countless hours to writing and refining the grant proposal submitted to AARP.
Other committee members include Marilyne Cizmich, Mike Ezer, Tammie Heathman, Karen Mattox, Theresa Standage, and Sandra Yarbrough.
“We are delighted to have been selected as a recipient of the AARP Community Challenge Grant in the amount of $15,000, and are grateful for the diligence of the Senior Services Advisory Committee in securing this great opportunity,” said Kimberly Meismer, interim city manager. “This grant will allow us to purchase five trees and five benches to be planted or placed along the Kerrville River Trail or in city parks where needed. This will assist us as we continue to develop and enhance our community’s amenities, ensuring that Kerrville remains an accessible and vibrant city for people of all ages.”
The City of Kerrville extends its sincere appreciation to AARP for its support and recognition of its ongoing efforts. This grant will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the city’s ability to foster an age-friendly environment that benefits citizens and visitors of all ages.
The Senior Services Advisory Committee is tasked with recommending strategies and programs to ensure the provision of services to the elderly in Kerrville. They are charged with advising the city council on elderly issues, assisting in identifying necessary programs for the elderly, and fulfilling other responsibilities assigned by the city council.
