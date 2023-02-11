Kerrville Art Club show at KACC, reception Feb. 18

Kerrville Art Club members will host their annual judged show at Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The show will on display in the Cornels Gallery and will be on exhibit from Feb. 9 to March 4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kerrville Art Club members will host their annual judged show at Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The show will on display in the Cornels Gallery and will be on exhibit from Feb. 9 to March 4.
There will be a reception on Saturday Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
Prizes will be given during the reception and guests will be able to vote on the “People’s Choice Award.”
Many art modalities will be represented (oil paintings, pastels, watercolors, glass, etc.) in various categories (portrait/figure, abstract/non-representational, landscape/cityscape, animal/wildlife, cityscapes, still life/floral, and best-of-show). Entry is free to all, refreshments will be provided.
The Kerrville Art Club is 72 years strong and consists of members from across the Texas hill country. KAC is open to any person interested in art and in participating in its activities.
It is one of the area’s premier membership art groups, and meets on the third Tuesday of each month from September to May at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett, at 1 p.m.
These meetings, which feature informal live presentations by visiting artists demonstrating their individual technique or style and working in a variety of media, are open to the public, and new members – art enthusiasts and artists at every level of experience --are always welcome to join the club. The club’s objective is to promote and stimulate creative artistic growth in all its members.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.