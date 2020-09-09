Kerr County citizens are receiving good news this week, as Kerr County commissioners took a record vote in unanimous (5-0) support of lowering the county’s annual combined tax rate by 7.6 percent.
The move came after months of trimming a deficit budget to a workable one, a measure they saw as important during these especially trying economic times. In doing so, they felt it important to reduce the tax rate because of an abnormally high increase of assessed property values.
Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector appeared before the court Monday morning in the courthouse and presented the commissioners’ preferred “no new revenue” tax rate of 47.57 cents per $100 valuation of property.
“That’s a 7 percent decrease – nearly 8 percent – decrease,” from last year’s tax rate of 51.1 cents per $100 valuation, noted Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser.
“We recognize that some people are facing significant increases in appraised property values – some up to 10% higher – and, so, we’re trying to do what we can to help alleviate, rather than add to that burden,” Moser said.
Citizens may air their opinions or concerns about the “no new revenue” lower tax rate in a public hearing scheduled Monday, Sept. 14, at 9:45 a.m. in the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court courtroom on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street.
On the same agenda will be the public hearing for the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
County department heads and elected officials all pulled together and worked hard to bring their budgets down to a real budget instead of one with built-in contingencies, commissioners said.
As a result, the county is positioned to have 33 percent of operating funds saved in its reserve balance, which is more than the 25 percent recommended by the state.
