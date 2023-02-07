Any citizen who would like to help local voters or with local elections is invited to complete upcoming training to become a Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar.
“Whether you want to encourage fellow citizens to vote or to help them get started in the process by assisting them in the voter registration process, we invite you to become a volunteer deputy registrar in service to our county residents,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor/ Collector.
Volunteer deputy registrars are helpful to the local elections department, he explained, because they also assist with the handing out and intake of voter registration cards, making sure the cards are filled out correctly and then helping them be submitted in a timely manner.
Those who have served in the past and want to help again are asked to bring their certificates and supplies with them to their certification exam. New items will be issued to them for the upcoming term.
Likewise, former VDRs who are leaving service are asked to return their supplies to the main office, the Kerr County Elections Division, Suite 124, at 700 Main St.
To participate in the training, pick up a packet from the Kerr County Elections Office in Suite 124 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
After reviewing the materials, VDR candidates should then choose their exam date.
Certification tests are administered on the following dates and times: Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. or Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m.
Each scheduled test time is limited to 20 people.
All sessions will be in the small classrooms at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX Hwy 27.
To reserve a time, call (830) 792-2242 to register at least two days prior to the desired test day.
For more information or questions, contact Kerr County Chief Deputy/ Election Coordinator Nadene Alford by emailing nalford@co.kerr.tx.us.
