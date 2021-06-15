Walters named All-American at Angelo State

Three players from the Angelo State University Rams baseball team, including Aaron Walters of Center Point, have earned 2021 All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Pitcher Trent Baker of Georgetown and first baseman Aaron Walters of Center Point were named to the All-America first team. Outfielder Josh Elvir of Kemah was named to the All-America third team
The Rams won the Lone Star Conference Tournament on May 22 and continued to play against Colorado Mesa in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional in San Angelo.
The Rams beat arch-rival West Texas A&M in their first game of the regional tournament, 10-2.
