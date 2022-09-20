Governor Greg Abbott recently attended a meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas leadership to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability.

The Governor also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report to make sure Texas' electric grid continues meeting demand.

