by Richard Lee

Though several major bills were brought back from the brink of death through a series of last-minute deals last Sunday, the 88th Regular Session closed on Memorial Day without legislation relating to Governor Greg Abbott's top priorities for the session: school choice and property tax relief. Though the budget approved by both chambers includes billions for property tax cuts and teacher pay raises, legislation spending that money died over the weekend. Lawmakers expect to be back soon to fix that.

