by Richard Lee
Though several major bills were brought back from the brink of death through a series of last-minute deals last Sunday, the 88th Regular Session closed on Memorial Day without legislation relating to Governor Greg Abbott's top priorities for the session: school choice and property tax relief. Though the budget approved by both chambers includes billions for property tax cuts and teacher pay raises, legislation spending that money died over the weekend. Lawmakers expect to be back soon to fix that.
"You have the next 18 months," Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said to Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner, who was due to be elected as president pro tem ad interim. "Usually that would be an interim, but it might not be an interim this time, it would appear."
Paxton trial
The Senate looks to be back not just to pass leadership priorities that died in the waning hours of session, but as a jury deciding whether or not state Attorney General Ken Paxton will be removed from office. The Texas House voted overwhelmingly on Saturday, 121-23, to impeach Paxton for abuse of office to benefit himself and a campaign contributor. Per the state constitution, the Senate will now act as a quasi-judicial body, with the Lt. Governor acting as presiding judge and the members, the jury. They will hear evidence, consider witness testimony, and then decide whether Paxton will be removed from office and barred from future elected office in Texas. This is an extraordinarily rare event in the Legislature - only once has a statewide elected official been impeached, when Governor James "Pa" Ferguson was impeached and removed from office in 1917. The only other removal in state history involved district court Judge O.P. Carrillo in 1975. So much has changed in the last 50 years that it's still unclear exactly how the process will work, but the Senate has broad latitude under the constitution to set the rules and procedures of an impeachment trial. The Senate approved a resolution setting the date to convene as a court of impeachment no later than August 28.
The four hours set aside for impeachment proceedings in the House Saturday consumed not only legislators' time that would have gone to several of the major bills, but also attention for the extraordinary proceedings. Despite that, several bills were rescued with last-minute deals. The chambers came to agreements on a new economic incentive program that replaces the current "Chapter 313" system, setting forth parameters and requirements for businesses to be eligible for school property tax abatement. A plan for a low-interest state-backed loan program to incentivize the construction of natural gas power plants, one of the Lt. Governor's top goals for the session, was also passed. In a statement released late Sunday, Patrick said he believes they will draw continued economic growth to the state, as well as provide the electricity to power it. "Texas is the economic envy of America and the world, and the landmark legislation passed this evening will ensure our economic miracle continues into the mid-21st century and beyond," he wrote.
Deals were not forthcoming on three of the central issues of the session, property tax cuts, teacher pay, and school choice. The House and Senate could not come to an agreement on property tax relief earmarked in the state budget.
Patrick has repeatedly said that appraisal caps are a non-starter in the Senate. That's also how most representatives view school choice programs, which they say hurt public education by sending money away to pay for private school tuition. That body took several votes this session indicating strong opposition to the concept.
Since the final bill containing school choice also was the final bill containing teacher pay raises, for now there is no deal on this critical issue. It is expected that the governor will call the Legislature back into session this summer to deliver on promised tax cuts and teacher pay raises and continue the debate on school choice, as well as any other issues he sees fit to add to the agenda.
Special session
Barely three hours after the Senate adjourned the 88th Regular Session sine die, Governor Greg Abbott released a proclamation Monday evening calling for a special session to begin immediately. The governor wants to see action on two topics: property taxes and border security. Abbott has unlimited discretion to call and set the agenda for called sessions and the proclamation puts specific limits on potential legislation. For property taxes, he limited the scope of bills to property tax compression, funding a reduction in local school property tax rates with state money. On border security, he is limiting legislation to drug stash houses and human trafficking.
Property taxes
"We must cut property taxes. During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes," Abbott said in a press release announcing the special session. "However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal. Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates.” Abbott said these won't be the last issues he lays before the legislature this summer. "Many critical items remain that must be passed. Several special sessions will be required. To ensure that each priority receives the time and attention it deserves to pass into law, only a few will be added each session," he said.
The House and Senate couldn't come to an agreement on how to deliver $17.6 billion in property tax relief set aside in the state budget. The House wanted to lower the cap on annual appraisal growth by half, to five percent, and extend that cap beyond residential properties to all real properties. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that idea was dead-on-arrival in the Senate. Because of a cap placed on local revenue growth in 2019, Patrick said that appraisal growth is now largely disconnected from annual property tax assessments. If home values go up sharply, driving up local revenue collections, then taxing districts must either lower their tax rates or ask the voters to approve collecting the new revenue. If appraisal growth is lowered further, Patrick has said, then tax rates don't need to come down.
The Senate preferred a homestead exemption in the regular session, permitting homeowners to write off up to $70,000 of their home's value before assessment, nearly double the current exemption of $40,000. Despite the limitations set out in the governor's call, the Senate is pressing ahead with this plan. The Senate Finance Committee met briefly to vote out the new proposal, SB 1 by Houston Senator Paul Bettencourt, which would increase the homestead exemption to $100,000. It also includes provisions for tax compression, funding a ten-cent decrease in the ad valorem tax rates. Combined with on-going tax compression from 2019's HB 3, Bettencourt said that local school property taxes should come down almost 21 cents per $100 valuation. Under the plan, the average homeowner in Texas will save more than $1,200 on their annual property tax bill, he said, about half of which comes from the homestead tax provision. This bill was quickly moved to the floor Tuesday where it was voted out of the Senate unanimously.
Though the governor's call directs lawmakers to consider only tax compression as a means to deliver property tax relief, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told members that the legislature is given broad discretion to meet the goals set forth under the session call. "It's well established in both Senate precedence and Texas case law that the legislature is not held in strict interpretation of subjects submitted in the governor's call, but that the legislature has the authority to determine the specific details of legislation as long as they come generally within the call," he said. "In the chair's opinion, the subject matter of the call is to provide tax relief for Texans, and these bills absolutely fall within the subject matter of the proclamation by providing an increase in the homestead exemption and a reduction in property tax rates."
The Senate was set to reconvene Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.
Richard Lee is a legislative reporter who has covered the Texas Senate for the past 20 years, providing updates to more than 70 local weekly newspapers across the state and posted on the official Texas Senate website.
